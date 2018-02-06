ESMA Sets Out Info-Sharing Rules For Market Abuse Probes

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 3:25 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority issued final rules on Tuesday that clarify how national authorities and other regulatory bodies in European Union member states should cooperate with each other to fight market abuse.



ESMA published final implementing technical standards to help EU national bodies share information with each other about suspicious transactions and other potential market manipulations such as insider trading.



The European securities regulator hopes this will raise awareness among EU countries about the risks and help to coordinate supervisory roles at regulators, particularly...

