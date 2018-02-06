ESMA Sets Out Info-Sharing Rules For Market Abuse Probes

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 3:25 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority issued final rules on Tuesday that clarify how national authorities and other regulatory bodies in European Union member states should cooperate with each other to fight market abuse.

ESMA published final implementing technical standards to help EU national bodies share information with each other about suspicious transactions and other potential market manipulations such as insider trading.

The European securities regulator hopes this will raise awareness among EU countries about the risks and help to coordinate supervisory roles at regulators, particularly...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular