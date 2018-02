Photog Sues Pest Control Co. For Use Of Ant, Roach Pics

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:11 PM EST) -- An insect photographer whose pictures have been used by National Geographic and the Smithsonian museum hit a pest control company with a $2.7 million suit in Texas federal court, alleging that it wrongly used his photos of ants and cockroaches on its website.



Innova Supply Inc., a pest control company that does business as Solutions Pest and Lawn, used 18 copyrighted images on its website without authorization, Alexander Wild said in his Feb. 2 complaint. The photographer asked for $150,000 for each alleged instance of infringement,...

To view the full article, register now.