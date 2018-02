CBO Officials Say Jury Still Out On Fed. Tax Cut’s Impact

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- Officials from the Congressional Budget Office told U.S. House lawmakers Tuesday they’re still assessing the economic impact of the recent federal tax overhaul legislation, and it’s too early to draw broad conclusions just yet.



The CBO is behind schedule with its forecast because the tax bill has many different components that might affect projections, CBO Deputy Director Mark Hadley testified at a hearing of the House Budget Committee.



“We’re trying to trace through all of the ways it’s going to affect the economy, both in the...

