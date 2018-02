Former NFL Player Convicted Over $40M Tricare Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:50 PM EST) -- Former NFL player Monty Grow was convicted Monday by a Florida federal jury of receiving millions of dollars in kickbacks to steer patients to a compounding pharmacy as part of a $40 million scheme to charge Tricare for expensive, unnecessary drugs.



Grow, a 46-year-old who briefly played in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, was convicted on charges of health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud and pay and receive kickbacks, and money laundering, while being acquitted of several other fraud and...

