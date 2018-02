Ala. Judge Grounds Rocket Technician's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture on Tuesday escaped claims it let a supervisor sexually harass a technician and denied her jobs after she complained, when an Alabama magistrate judge ruled the worker was harassed but not to the point where it violated federal law.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr. granted summary judgment to United Launch Alliance LLC on worker Deborah Williams’ harassment suit, saying her supervisor’s comments were too infrequent and too mild to create a hostile work environment under Title VII of the...

