Texas Justices Asked To OK Expert Reports In Amputation Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:58 PM EST) -- A woman whose leg was partially amputated following complications after a foot surgery has asked the Texas Supreme Court to revive her suit against the hospital where the surgery took place, arguing that the appellate court used the wrong standard in evaluating the two expert reports she submitted with the suit.



In overturning a trial court decision not to dismiss the suit, the appellate judges both evaluated the reports themselves rather than evaluating the lower court’s ruling for an abuse of discretion, and also held the...

