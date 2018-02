‘Art Bastard’ Hits NYC Museums With $100M Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- The painter known as the “Art Bastard” hit the art establishment with a $100 million proposed class action Tuesday, accusing The Met and four other New York City museums of conspiring to artificially raise prices for some galleries’ work and restricting access to the market.



Robert Cenedella, subject of the 2016 documentary “Art Bastard,” claims in his New York federal suit that a handful of private collectors, galleries and auction houses play an outsize role in determining which artworks end up in exhibits at the Metropolitan...

