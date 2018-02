Justices Grill Zohar Funds On Jury Waiver In Fraud Case

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- An appeals panel of New York’s First Judicial Department on Tuesday put tough questions to two investment funds that seek to try their fraud case against failed Chinese firm Xinhua Sports & Entertainment Ltd. before a jury, even though they signed multiple agreements that waived that right.



Two collateralized debt obligations referred to as the Zohar funds sued XSEL in 2011, saying the company and executives Loretta Fredy Bush and Andrew Chang received a $58 million loan by lying about the scope, indebtedness and prospects for...

To view the full article, register now.