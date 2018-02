47 Russian Athletes Appeal Bans On Eve Of Winter Olympics

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- Forty-seven Russian athletes barred from competing in the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, lodged last-ditch appeals with sports' top court on Wednesday, setting up a showdown with Olympic officials even as the proceedings cause mistrust on the eve of sports' most prestigious competition.



Two separate groups of athletes asked the Lausanne,Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport to effectively force the International Olympic Committee to grant them entry to the Games.The first group includes 32 Russian athletes who were screened but did not pass vetting conducted...

To view the full article, register now.