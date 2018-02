Judge Won't Nix $50M Deutsche Win, Citing 'Gamesmanship'

Law360, New York (February 7, 2018, 3:54 PM EST) -- A New York state judge chewed out a Georgia real estate developer Wednesday, refusing his request to overturn Deutsche Bank’s $50 million judgment against him from 2011 after saying he gave “no real proof” that the bank misled the court and accusing him of “gamesmanship.”



Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich read Chip Drury and his lawyer the riot act, nearly yelling at points, over their effort to nix Deutsche subsidiary German American Capital Corp.’s six-year-old judgment for a loan that Drury and his companies defaulted on. Drury said he discovered...

