Senate Panel Approves Trump's Pick For Fifth Circuit

Law360, Washington (February 8, 2018, 2:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a Louisiana federal judge’s nomination to the Fifth Circuit to the full Senate Thursday, along with three of President Donald Trump’s other picks for the federal bench.



The committee voted 15-6 to advance U.S. District Court Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, Trump’s choice for the Fifth Circuit, to the full Senate. Democrats criticized his sexual harassment and discrimination rulings as well as his ruling in a Hurricane Katrina police shooting case. At the same meeting, the committee advanced the nomination of...

