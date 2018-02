Australian Bill Targets Electronic Tax Record Manipulation

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 5:32 PM EST) -- Australia’s minister for revenue and financial services introduced a bill in Parliament Wednesday that would ban the production, sale and use of electronic devices capable of manipulating tax records.



The Treasury Laws Amendment [Black Economy Task Force Measures No. 1] Bill also seeks to combat black market activity by requiring Australian businesses that hire cleaning and courier firms to annually report any payment to the Australian Tax Office.



