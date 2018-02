International Court Of Justice Elects New President

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- The International Court of Justice announced Tuesday that Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia was elected to a three-year term as president of the United Nations’ main judicial agency.



Yusuf has served as a member of The Hague-based court since 2009 and was its vice president from 2015. He will be the 25th president of the court, replacing Ronny Abraham of France. Xue Hanqin of China was elected vice president after serving as a member since 2010, the court said.



The court is composed of 15 members....

