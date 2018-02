Nestlé Can't Duck Claims It Underfilled Raisinets Boxes

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge has denied Nestlé USA Inc.'s motion to dismiss a class action over Raisinets boxes that allegedly contain almost as much air as candy, saying Wednesday that at this early stage of the litigation the allegations are well-constructed enough to move forward.



U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey denied the candymaker's motion to dismiss the class action by plaintiff Lahonee Hawkins, who bought a Raisinets pack at a Rolla, Missouri, Walgreens that she said was underfilled, or slack-filled, saying the complaint included allegations that...

