Budget Deal Would Renew Expired Tax ‘Extenders’

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- Congress has passed a budget agreement that, along with keeping the government funded, would revive a set of expired targeted tax benefits for businesses and individuals, known as tax extenders.



The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 would extend several tax credits that expired at the end of 2016, most of them for just one year. It would also make alterations to some provisions enacted in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, create a joint committee to study the budget process and provide tax relief...

To view the full article, register now.