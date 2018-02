Cooley Guides Canadian Medical Pot Co.’s $48M Funding Round

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 1:00 PM EST) -- Canadian medicinal cannabis firm Tilray said Thursday that a recent funding round guided by Cooley LLP roped in CA$60 million ($47.6 million), as the private equity-backed company joins a growing list of marijuana-related businesses attracting attention from investors.



Tilray said it would use the proceeds from its series A funding round to expand production capabilities in North America and increase the availability of its products around the globe. The company also said the funds will help build its European Union campus in Portugal.



The company did...

