Pa. Slams Sunoco With $12.6M Fines Over Pipeline Project

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 1:51 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania environmental regulators slapped a Sunoco Inc. unit with a $12.6 million fine on Thursday to resolve a string of violations associated with construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline and to allow the project to move forward with additional compliance measures.



The state’s Department of Environmental Protection brought construction of the 350-mile pipeline to a halt last month after pointing to unauthorized construction at several sites along the pipeline's route, unauthorized discharges of drilling fluids in violation of state clean water laws, and a failure...

