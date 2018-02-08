Bioceres Delays $130M IPO, Citing Market Volatility

By Tom Zanki

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- Argentine agricultural technology company Bioceres SA said Thursday it postponed its initial public offering because of market volatility, the second company to do so this week amid steep price drops on Wall Street.

Bioceres, represented by Linklaters LLP, had planned to raise about $130 million, assuming its 11.8 million American depositary shares priced at the middle of the projected range of $10 to $12. But the company on Thursday indefinitely delayed IPO plans, citing “volatile market conditions.”

“Subject to market conditions, the company expects to resume...
