CAS Upholds Russian Athletes' Exclusion From Olympics

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:41 PM EST) -- Sport's top court upheld a ban on 47 Russian athletes and coaches hoping to compete at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, just hours before opening ceremonies were set to begin.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected the appeals of the athletes, who were challenging the International Olympic Committee's decision to exclude them from the games for violating anti-doping rules.



Although CAS had overturned lifetime bans handed down by the IOC, the organization refused to allow the athletes to compete, prompting...

