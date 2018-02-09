Expert Analysis

Translating USPTO Case Law On Foreign-Language TMs

By Davide Schiavetti February 9, 2018, 11:41 AM EST

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 11:41 AM EST) -- Foreign-language trademarks can be creative, appealing and exotic, but they can carry risks. The primary risk is the application of the doctrine of foreign equivalents.

The Federal Circuit established the foreign equivalents doctrine in Palm Bay, in which it decided that marks composed of foreign words are to be translated into English to determine similarity in meaning and connotation with English word marks. The doctrine itself is very straightforward and leaves no room for interpretation. Its application, however, can be more challenging.

In Palm Bay, to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular