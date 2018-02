Door Skins Co. Asks Judge To End Antitrust Trial

Law360, Washington (February 9, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- An Oregon-based door skins supplier urged a Virginia federal judge on Thursday to ax antitrust and breach of contract claims related to its acquisition of a former competitor, saying a Texas-based doormaking customer has failed to support allegations that increased costs and lost profits it claims to have suffered are attributable to the merger.



No reasonable jury could find that doormaker Steves and Sons Inc. has shown over the course of trial that an alleged spike in prices and dip in quality for door skins sold...

To view the full article, register now.