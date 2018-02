UK Appeals Court Rejects Alcohol Wholesaler's Excise Refund

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 2:28 PM EST) -- The England and Wales Court of Appeal upheld a lower court decision and rejected alcohol wholesaler Hammonds of Knutsford PLC's claims for repayment of excise duties in a case where a third party shipped consignments of beer earlier than instructed by the company.



The court agreed with the Upper Tribunal, finding Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs correctly denied claims for 2010 and 2011. The 2010 claims related to two consignments of beer that left storage March 23 instead of March 24, about seven hours before the...

To view the full article, register now.