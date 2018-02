Trump Nominates Picks For Fifth, Seventh, Ninth Circuits

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2018, 12:09 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump nominated several attorneys to appellate judgeships in the Ninth, Seventh and Fifth circuits on Monday, the latest picks to fill out some of the highest-profile vacancies in the country.



President Donald Trump nominated Mark J. Bennett, clockwise from top left, for the Ninth Circuit, Michael Y. Scudder Jr. and Judge Amy J. St. Eve for the Seventh Circuit, and Andrew S. Oldham for the Fifth Circuit.



The administration put forward Starn O’Toole Marcus & Fisher director Mark J. Bennett for a Ninth...

To view the full article, register now.