US Seeks $13.4M From REIT Potlatch For Rail Site Cleanup

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- Environmental lawyers at the U.S. Department of Justice sued real estate investment trust and paper and wood mill unit owner Potlatch Corp. on Monday in Idaho federal court over the $13.43 million cost for cleanup of environmental contamination that Potlatch allegedly worsened at a former Idaho railroad operation site.



The Environmental Enforcement Section of the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division sued on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act....

