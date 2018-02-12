MillerCoors Pelted By TM Suit For Keystone Rebrand
Stone Brewing, one of the country’s largest craft brewers, says it was forced to file the case to halt a “misguided campaign” by MillerCoors to “steal the consumer loyalty and awesome reputation of Stone’s craft brews.”
Stone Brewing says MillerCoors’ new Keystone cans create consumer confusion. “MillerCoors recently decided to rebrand its Colorado Rockies-themed ‘Keystone’...
