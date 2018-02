Lawmakers Accuse Big 4 Of 'Feasting On Carillion's Carcass'

Law360, London (February 13, 2018, 5:56 PM GMT) -- KPMG will be grilled by lawmakers later this month after it was revealed the auditor and the other Big Four accounting firms have billed Carillion PLC, its pension plans and the government £71 million ($98.6 million) since 2008, a parliamentary committee said Tuesday.



The firm and its rivals, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers, disclosed their involvement with the collapsed construction company — which entered into insolvency on Jan. 15 — less than two weeks before KPMG is due to be questioned by lawmakers on two parliamentary...

