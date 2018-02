$69M IPO Filed By Biotech That Uses AI To Develop Drugs

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., a company using artificial intelligence to develop drugs that fight cancer and neurological disorders, on Monday filed an initial public offering estimated to raise $69 million, joining an IPO pipeline that has shrunk in recent days.



Branford, Connecticut-based BioXcel, represented by Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, has yet to indicate pricing terms and how many shares it plans to sell. Those figures are typically detailed just before a company launches an IPO roadshow that markets the offering to potential investors.



BioXcel plans...

