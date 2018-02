'No Doubt' Russia Will Meddle In Midterms, Spy Chief Says

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 8:01 PM EST) -- America’s spy chief on Tuesday warned that Russia would target the 2018 midterm elections with its continuing online propaganda campaign, in a U.S. Senate hearing where intelligence bosses listed cybersecurity as the country’s top defense concern.



Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said “there should be no doubt” that Russia, which U.S. spy officials say took measures to wreak havoc on the 2016 election, views the 2018 midterms “as a potential target for Russian influence operations.”



The threat of Russian election meddling is among a slew...

