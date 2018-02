Insurer Needn't Cover Foods Startup After Defamation Row

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:44 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge found Tuesday that Cincinnati Insurance Co. needn’t cover Zaycon Foods Inc. for a suit by a former co-leader of the company who claims he was ousted after investing millions, saying the suit doesn't contain any actual defamation claims and therefore isn't covered under advertising injury in the company's general liability policies.



U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. granted Cincinnati's motion for summary judgment, agreeing with Cincinnati that claims by former Priceline CEO and former Citicorp COO Richard Braddock against the farm-to-consumer food...

