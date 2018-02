UK Luxury Apparel Co., CEO Fined $900K For Customs Dodging

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- An England-based e-retailer of luxury cashmere and fashion apparel and its CEO have agreed to pay the U.S. government more than $900,000 to resolve allegations the company evaded U.S. customs duties on merchandise shipped to the U.S.



Pure Collection Ltd. and CEO Samantha Harrison will shell out a total of $908,100 to settle charges the company violated the False Claims Act by failing to pay import tariffs on orders it shipped to U.S. customers, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.



The company will pay $875,538,...

