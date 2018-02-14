Addleshaw Goddard Adds 2 Attys To Financial Regulation Team

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 6:17 PM GMT) -- Addleshaw Goddard LLP announced Wednesday it has added a partner to each of its financial regulation offerings in London and Scotland, making its six-partner team one of the largest in the U.K.



Consumer finance specialist Clare Hughes is coming to the firm in London from Eversheds Sutherland LLP and Lorna Finlayson, the former head of Burness Paull LLP’s financial services regulatory practice, is joining Addleshaw Goddard’s Edinburgh office, the firm said.



Finlayson’s appointment is the firm’s first partner hire in Scotland since its combination with Scottish...

