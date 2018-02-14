Addleshaw Goddard Adds 2 Attys To Financial Regulation Team
Consumer finance specialist Clare Hughes is coming to the firm in London from Eversheds Sutherland LLP and Lorna Finlayson, the former head of Burness Paull LLP’s financial services regulatory practice, is joining Addleshaw Goddard’s Edinburgh office, the firm said.
Finlayson’s appointment is the firm’s first partner hire in Scotland since its combination with Scottish...
