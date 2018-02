Midas Parent's GC Sanctioned For Practicing While Suspended

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:27 PM EST) -- The general counsel for car parts giant and Midas parent TBC Corp. got a two-year stayed suspension in Ohio on Tuesday for practicing out-of-state amid previous suspensions for failing to keep up with his continuing legal education obligations.



The state Supreme Court said it "by no means condones" a nearly seven-year failure by in-house attorney and executive Brian Maciak to meet his biennial education requirements in the state.



And while Maciak had initially argued that his work as vice president and general counsel at the Florida-based...

