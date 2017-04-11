BREAKING: Illinois Judge Guilty Of $1.4M Mortgage Scheme, Jury Says

By Diana Novak Jones

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 12:38 PM EST) -- Chicago circuit court Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien is guilty of running a $1.4 million mortgage fraud scheme before she took the Cook County bench, an Illinois federal jury said Thursday.

The jury convicted O'Brien on one count of mail fraud and one count of bank fraud at the end of a rare trial involving federal criminal charges against a sitting judge.

O’Brien, who was removed from hearing cases following her indictment in April 2017, was charged with defrauding lenders through applications for a mortgage, refinancing and a commercial...
Case Information

Case Title

USA v. O'Brien et al


Case Number

1:17-cr-00239

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 11, 2017

