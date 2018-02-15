Expert Analysis

Introducing The Base Erosion And Anti-Abuse Tax

By Daniel Nicholas and Margaret Pope February 15, 2018, 1:10 PM EST

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 1:10 PM EST) -- The new base erosion and anti-abuse tax generally imposes a 10 percent minimum tax (five percent in 2018) on a taxpayer’s income determined without regard to tax deductions arising from base erosion payments (including the portion of a taxpayer’s NOL treated as related to base erosion payments), which generally cannot be reduced by credits other than, until 2025, the R&D credit and 80 percent of certain other credits.

This video from Daniel Nicholas and Margaret Pope at Eversheds Sutherland LLP discusses:

