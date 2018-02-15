Kirkland Guides Bertram Capital’s $500M PE Fund

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- Bertram Capital on Thursday said its latest fund took in $500 million as the middle market-focused private equity firm looks to invest in the business services, consumer, and industrial and manufacturing sectors.



Guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Bertram Growth Capital III LP and Bertram Growth Capital III-A LP closed at its target and hard cap, taking in commitments from investment sources including endowments, insurance companies, public pensions and corporate pensions and family offices.



Bertram’s fund will focus on control investments, specifically for companies with a...

