Congress Needs To Tackle Overseas Warrant Row, Rep Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 10:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court shouldn’t have the last word on whether the federal government should be allowed to access data stored overseas by companies such as Microsoft, but instead federal lawmakers need to act to remove the legal “hodgepodge” fueling the dispute, a Republican congressman said Thursday.



Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, appeared with two other policy experts at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation that explored what the reach of U.S. law should be in the digital age. The topic is at the center of...

