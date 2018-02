Fund Manager Sues Gold Explorer For $6.6M Over Axed Loan

Law360, London (February 15, 2018, 8:07 PM GMT) -- Australian investment manager Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd. is suing Hummingbird Resources PLC for $6.6 million in loss and damages Taurus allegedly suffered when the British gold miner canceled a proposed $55 million secured finance facility in favor of another lender.



In documents filed with the High Court on Jan. 23, Taurus alleges that Hummingbird breached their contract when it signed a $60 million financing deal with Coris Bank International Group only days after abandoning the miner's agreement with the commodities-focused fund manager.



Hummingbird breached its...

