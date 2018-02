Tribal Casino Operator Pushes For OK On $3.7M Arb. Award

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- The tribal operator of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Hotel has asked a North Carolina federal court to confirm a $3.7 million arbitration award against a concrete subcontractor for the collapse of a portion of a parking garage that caused a personal injury and a shutdown of the garage, saying the award has been paid in full.



Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in Cherokee, North Carolina, told the court Thursday that an American Arbitration Association panel of three...

