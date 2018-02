CORRECTION: Embedding Tweets Can Be Infringement, Judge Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge found Thursday that a slew of news organizations, including Yahoo, Time, The Boston Globe and Gannett, infringed a photographer’s copyrighted picture of NFL quarterback Tom Brady when they embedded tweets containing the image within articles on their websites.



“Embedding” is the process of inserting code that causes a web page to display information from another server — in this case, Twitter’s — when the article displays on a web browser. U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest said that by embedding tweets featuring copyrighted...

