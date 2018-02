Gannett, Others Violated Copyright With Tweet: Judge

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge found Thursday that a slew of news organizations, including Yahoo, Time, The Boston Globe and Gannett, infringed a photographer’s copyrighted Snapchatted picture of NFL quarterback Tom Brady when they posted it on Twitter alongside links to their articles.



U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest said that the companies’ posts violated Justin Goldman’s copyright, whether or not they stored his picture of the New England Patriots player with Boston Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge locally on their servers.



“The plain language of...

