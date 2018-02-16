Global Regulator Wants Faster Cross-Border Payment Systems

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 1:27 PM GMT) -- Payments systems should be reworked to make greater use of digital currencies to speed up cross-border payments that are currently slower and more costly than they need to be, a global standards setter said in a report Friday.



International payments typically involve payers and payees in different jurisdictions and often require multiple recorded entries by intermediaries, according to the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, or CPMI, a global regulator for payments, clearing and settlement services.



New technologies can cut through that, increasing speed, convenience and...

To view the full article, register now.