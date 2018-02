Qualcomm Still Against Broadcom Deal, But Open To More Talks

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- Qualcomm Inc. on Wednesday said it is still opposed to Broadcom Ltd.’s $121 billion takeover offer after the sides met earlier this week to discuss a possible deal, but called the discussions “constructive” and remained open to additional talks.



In a letter to Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan, Qualcomm Board Chairman Paul E. Jacobs reiterated the California company’s position that the $82 per share offer by Broadcom undervalues the company and poses an “unacceptably high level of risk” from a regulatory standpoint.



Jacobs said that...

To view the full article, register now.