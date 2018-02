RBS Investors Fight Vannin's £15M Claim From Settlement

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 7:27 PM GMT) -- An action group representing The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC shareholders has denied claims from a litigation funder suing for nearly £15 million ($20.4 million) from the £200 million settlement the group reached over a class action against the bank.



Vannin Capital PCC filed its suit in mid-December, claiming that it had signed a pair of agreements with the action group and its former counsel in 2013 that entitled it to £14 million in premiums plus interest from the settlement. The litigation funder also maintains that it...

