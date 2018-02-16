Podcast

Law360's Pro Say: What Does 'Partner' Even Mean?

 

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:12 PM EST) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, we discuss how law firms are full of people with the title “partner,” but after years of change the title ain’t always what it used to be; a big ruling on the destruction of New York City graffiti space “5Pointz;” a new lawsuit claiming bar prep giant Barbri colluded with top law schools to crush competitors; and Taylor Swift’s efforts to shake off a lawsuit over song lyrics.

Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular