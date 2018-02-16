Law360's Pro Say: What Does 'Partner' Even Mean?

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:12 PM EST) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, we discuss how law firms are full of people with the title “partner,” but after years of change the title ain’t always what it used to be; a big ruling on the destruction of New York City graffiti space “5Pointz;” a new lawsuit claiming bar prep giant Barbri colluded with top law schools to crush competitors; and Taylor Swift’s efforts to shake off a lawsuit over song lyrics.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill...

