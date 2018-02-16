Swedish Developer Klövern Drops $240M On Danish Property

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:17 PM EST) -- Klövern AB has purchased an office property in central Copenhagen, Denmark, for 1.44 billion Danish krone ($239.9 million), according to an announcement from the Stockholm-based developer on Friday.



The deal is for a property that has roughly 31,000 square meters (333,681 square feet) of leasable space as well as approximately 10,000 square meters of garage space.



The firm did not disclose sell-side information, and said it plans to pay for the property mainly with bank loans.



"It is very gratifying that we can acquire an additional...

