BREAKING: Mueller Charges 13 Russians With US Election Tampering

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 1:28 PM EST) -- Thirteen Russian nationals and three organizations were charged on Friday with crimes related to interference in U.S. politics, including attempts to influence U.S. voters in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced.



Special Counsel Robert Mueller, seen here June 21, on Friday charged three organizations and 13 Russian nationals with conspiring to defraud the United States. (AP) Mueller is pursuing charges against the St. Petersburg, Russia-based Internet Research Agency LLC, two businesses that allegedly funded its operations and individuals...

