BREAKING: Mueller Charges 13 Russians With US Election Tampering
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, seen here June 21, on Friday charged three organizations and 13 Russian nationals with conspiring to defraud the United States. (AP) Mueller is pursuing charges against the St. Petersburg, Russia-based Internet Research Agency LLC, two businesses that allegedly funded its operations and individuals...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login