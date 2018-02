3rd Circ. Backs Siemens' Win In Ex-VP's ERISA Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 9:59 PM EST) -- Siemens defeated a former company executive’s lawsuit on Friday when the Third Circuit found that he either does not have standing or failed to state a claim in challenging how the engineering giant transferred to another business its obligation to pay his retirement benefits.



In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld a district court’s dismissal of John R. Krauter’s lawsuit against Siemens Corp., finding in part that he has not alleged the requisite injuries to have standing for certain Federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act...

To view the full article, register now.