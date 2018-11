KKR Ups Offer For Aussie Biz Software Co. MYOB To $1.3B

Law360 (November 2, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT) -- KKR & Co. LP on Friday offered AU$1.78 billion ($1.28 billion) to take over Australian business management software firm MYOB, sweetening an original offer launched in early October to take the...

