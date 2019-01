NY Reaches $35M Deal With FedEx In Untaxed Cigarette Case

Law360 (January 14, 2019, 7:15 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday a settlement with FedEx Ground Package System over untaxed cigarette claims, a deal that forces FedEx to cough up $35.3 million and largely...

To view the full article, register now.