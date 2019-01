Reinsurer To Sue Rothschild and Barclays Over $9.4B Merger

Law360, London (January 30, 2019, 4:29 PM GMT) -- French reinsurer Scor SE has filed a fraud claim against Barclays PLC at a court in London and threatened legal action against a rival, after a planned €8.2 billion ($9.4 billion) merger of...

To view the full article, register now.